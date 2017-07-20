Halle Berry: 'I'm not pregnant and I don't have 12 toes'

Share

The actress is shocked by the media's focus on female celebrities' bellies.

Rumours suggesting Halle Berry has an extra toe almost landed the actress a lucrative sneaker deal.

The Monster's Ball star admits many odd stories stick to her - even when she has shot them down, and one of the weirdest was a tabloid howler about a sixth toe.

The legend became so real for some, she was offered the chance to endorse "a tennis shoe that has space for six toes".

"There was a rumor that I had six toes on both of my feet," the former Bond girl tells news show Extra. "I want to set that straight. So many people think I have six toes, which I do not have six toes."

The rumor mill started up again recently when reports suggested the 50-year-old mom-of-two was pregnant again.

She was quick to dismiss that one with a cheeky Instagram post suggesting she had just gobbled down a favorite meal before a red carpet event, writing: "Can a girl have some steak and fries??"

But many gossips weren't convinced the rounded belly she displayed while posing for photos at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in a body-hugging Gosia Baczynska gown last month (Jun17) was just food-related, and now Halle has taken to TV to insist she's not expecting.

"It happens, you know?" she continues. "You eat too much before an event and you become pregnant!"

Halle admits she's a little upset that only women's bellies are scrutinized in the media: "I haven't come across a comment of someone talking about a man's pooch," she adds.

Halle helped kick off this year's (17) Comic-Con event in San Diego, California with her Kingsman: The Golden Circle castmates, while her new action thriller Kidnap is released later this summer (17).

