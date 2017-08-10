Halle Berry: 'I'm taking a break from dating to focus on myself'

Share

The actress no longer fears being alone.

Halle Berry has no interest in pursuing a new relationship following her third divorce, insisting she is focusing on herself.

The Monster's Ball star divorced French actor Olivier Martinez last year (16), two years after they split, and she admits she has had plenty of time to reflect on the changes she needed to make in her life.

"I've been enjoying that," she tells People magazine's Jess Cagle. "I'm just with my kids and I'm really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself."

"I think this is proving to be a really valuable time," she adds. "I never really took time like this to be with myself."

Halle also explains being alone has helped her face her fears and not focus on what others think about the choices she makes in her life.

"(I have learned) that I can be alone," she says. "And that's been a big lesson for me. I'm learning that I'm fearless, because I had so many fears as I went through my third divorce, I was afraid to do that. But I was more afraid living unhappy, so I faced that fear."

"It's teaching me to always live out loud, live your truth, don't let fear stifle you," she continues. "Don't be afraid of what people will think about the choices you make. That we need to live for ourselves and live for our own individual happiness."

Earlier this year (17), Halle opened up about her failed marriages and relationships, admitting it's been a tough few years.

"I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there's children involved," she said during a keynote speech at the 2017 City Summit and Gala in Los Angeles. "(As) women, we go into marriage thinking it's going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That's what fairytales taught me as a kid... and I'm kind of anti-fairytales today."

"We go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment," she added. "I've often felt guilty and responsible. I've suffered a lot of pain and anguish."

