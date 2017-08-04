Halle Berry: 'Malia Obama was great assistant but hard to take seriously'

Share

Halle Berry also discussed pregnancy rumors and singer Trey Songz private messaging her on Instagram during the wide-ranging interview.

Halle Berry had "wild respect" for former U.S. President Barack Obama's daughter Malia for working hard as a production assistant on her TV show.

In 2014, when Obama was still in office, his eldest daughter interned as a production assistant on the set of the actress' sci-fi series Extant in Los Angeles.

And while Halle says the now 19-year-old worked hard, the cast and crew could never really accept her as their PA.

"She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do, and I had wild respect for her for that," she said on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (03Aug17). "Everybody couldn't really see her as a PA, although she tried and tried to be one. We just couldn't really see her as one, but to her credit, she tried very hard to be one."

She continued to gush about the teenager, saying, "She was fantastic, she was amazing. She is such a smart, beautiful, young woman. Look at who her mother and her father are, so duh!"

During her interview, Halle was asked about what R&B singer Trey Songz messaged her on Instagram as he told his fans in July he had "slid into her DMs (direct messages)".

She explained, "The message just said something about how he loved this post that I did (where) I was meditating and he just said how much he loved that. That's all it was," before adding she responded by 'liking' the comment.

The 50-year-old was recently hit with pregnancy allegations following a red carpet appearance which she previously brushed off by insisting she had simply eaten a big meal beforehand. When host Andy Cohen asked her about posing with her hands on her stomach, Halle got up and demonstrated how she was snapped by photographers while she was in the middle of moving them to her hips.

"I was not holding my stomach," she explained to Cohen. "But this is what these tricky MF's (motherf**kers) do. They put up pictures, and they take a moment and they make it like it's a moment but that was not a moment, it was just in transition."

She also talked about Adrien Brody famously kissing her when she presented him with his Best Actor Oscar in 2003, admitting during the incident she "was like, 'what the f**k is happening.'"

© Cover Media