Halle Berry sheds Oscars dress in style for pool dive

The beauty likely filmed the video ahead of time as she frolicked in the daylight for the clip.

Actress Halle Berry has shared a sexy video clip of herself taking a dip in a swimming pool after stripping off her Oscars gown.

The Monster's Ball star was a guest presenter at Sunday's (26Feb17) Los Angeles prizegiving, where she strutted her stuff on the red carpet in a stunning blush pink ombre Atelier Versace couture gown, paired with Vince Camuto heels, and Forevermark diamond jewelry.

She later made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and as she wrapped up the festivities, Halle took to Instagram and Twitter to upload a cheeky video of herself ditching her glamorous look for her birthday suit.

The slow-motion video, posted early on Monday (27Feb17), features the beauty running barefoot into her backyard, where she sheds her designer dress at the edge of the pool and dives in.

"After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off!," she captioned the clip.

The footage was taken from ground level, so it was not clear if Halle was wearing any underwear, or if she had opted to bare all for a little skinny-dipping.

The video clip was set to Bruno Mars' song Versace on the Floor, with the R&B star crooning the fitting lyrics, "Ooh, I love that dress, but you won't need it anymore/No, you won't need it no more/Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby/Versace on the floor".

While Halle led fans to believe the film was shot at the end of her Oscars night out, eagle-eyed followers pointed out the sunlight above the trees, suggesting the mother-of-two likely staged the fun video after an earlier dress fitting ahead of Sunday's prizegiving. The 50-year-old had also changed out of the red carpet gown into another Versace creation, a black and silver mini-dress, for the Vanity Fair afterparty.

© Cover Media