Halsey shares all about 'terrifying' endometriosis surgery

The singer has had a tough couple of years, and suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015.

Singer Halsey has opened up about her "terrifying" endometriosis surgeries.

The 22-year-old has shared her agonising recovery on Instagram, revealing she underwent "multiple terrifying surgeries", and thanked fans for their support in a touching message, alongside a snap of her wearing a hospital gown and a hair cap.

"Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries," Halsey, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, began her post. "The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful."

"I'm in total agony right now... (and I'm going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today)," she continued, crediting her followers with giving her the strength to go on.

"In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper," she wrote. "If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too."

The Gasoline hitmaker has been hit with a barrage of health problems over the last few years, and revealed she suffered a miscarriage while on tour on 2015.

Recalling how she felt when she initially found out she was pregnant, she told Rolling Stone, "What happens? Do I lose my record deal? Do I lose everything? Or do I keep (the pregnancy)? What are the fans going to think? What are the moms going to think? What is the Midwest going to think? What's f**king everyone going to think?"

She suffered the miscarriage hours before she was due to perform live, and managed to get through her performance after taking painkillers: "I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn't drinking. I wasn't doing drugs. I was f**king overworked," she said. "In the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom. I was anaemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f**k down."

