Hamilton fever grips Hollywood

Share

Lin-Manuel Miranda thrilled the crowd by showing up for selfies and autographs hours before his hit musical opens in Los Angeles.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stunned thousands of theatre fans who lined up for a chance to win $10 tickets to see the hit Broadway musical in Hollywood on Wednesday (16Aug17) by joining them.

The fans shut down Hollywood Boulevard outside the Pantages Theatre and Miranda made sure no one left empty handed, posing for selfies and signing autographs as he mingled with the crowd.

He also led a "hamilton" chant from a Pantages window above the crowd.

Preview performances of Hamilton began at the Pantages last week (ends11Aug17), but Wednesday marked opening night, and to celebrate, Miranda announced plans online for a live lottery for $10 tickets to the show.

A live "#Ham4Ham" performance will also be held outside the Pantages on Wednesday evening, giving fans a taste of the show.

The crowds who showed up on Wednesday forced the closure of a stretch of the boulevard, and Los Angeles Police Department officials urged motorists to avoid the area, which they closed off.

Hamilton's run at the Pantages continues until 30 December (17).

Meanwhile, Miranda is working on a movie inspired by his hit musical, which made its Off-Broadway debut at The Public Theater in February, 2015. The show, starring Manuel, transferred to Broadway in August, 2015, where it became an overnight phenomenon, receiving 16 Tony Award nominations in 2016, winning 11, including Best Musical.

A production of Hamilton will open in the West End in November, 2017.

© Cover Media