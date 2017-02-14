Harrison Ford involved in passenger plane air scare - report

Share

The star's close call comes almost two years after he was forced to make a crash-landing on a golf course in Santa Monica.

Actor and aviator Harrison Ford narrowly avoided a serious incident with a passenger plane at an airport in California on Monday (13Feb17), according to reports.

The Star Wars icon, a licensed pilot, was given permission to land his single engine Husky, on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, but sources tell NBC News he aimed for a parallel taxiway instead.

The alleged mistake led Ford's to fly his private aircraft in above an American Airlines plane, which was set for take-off with 110 passengers and six crew members on board.

According to the outlet, the 74-year-old star was heard asking air traffic control officials, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

He was promptly alerted to the fact he had landed on the wrong path - a violation of the Federal Aviation Administration's safety rules, which has sparked an investigation by organization bosses.

The passenger flight was able to make a safe departure for Dallas, Texas moments after the close call.

The actor has yet to comment on the reported incident, which could result in a license suspension.

The mid-air drama emerges almost two years after Ford was forced to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Santa Monica, California in March, 2015 after the engine of his single-engine vintage plane died shortly after take-off.

The star suffered a broken pelvis and ankle in the crash-landing.

Experts heaped praise on Ford, insisting his skills as a pilot helped him land the plane without threatening any lives.

