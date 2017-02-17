  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Harrison Ford is back in the air days after airplane inciden...

Harrison Ford is back in the air days after airplane incident

Harrison Ford is back in the air days after airplane incident
Harrison Ford
Posted by Cover Media on February 17, 2017 at 4:00 am
An investigation into the close call has reportedly been launched.

Harrison Ford is back in the cockpit days after narrowly avoiding a serious incident with a passenger plane at a California airport earlier this week (ends17Feb17).

The Star Wars icon, a licensed pilot, was given permission to land his single engine Husky on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday (13Feb17), but sources told NBC News he aimed for a parallel taxiway instead. The alleged mistake led Ford to fly his private aircraft in above an American Airlines jet, which was waiting for take-off with 110 passengers and six crew members on board.

Despite the worrying mishap, on Thursday (16Feb17), Ford was seen boarding a Cessna 680 two-engine jet with a co-pilot at Santa Monica Airport. Before take-off, he was asked by a TMZ cameraman if he was "OK" after Monday's close call, but instead of answering the question directly, he simply laughed.

The actor's mid-air scare is currently under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration representatives, as landing on a taxiway is a violation of the organization's safety rules.

At the time of the drama, the 74-year-old star was heard asking air traffic control officials, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

The American Airlines flight was able to make a safe departure for Dallas, Texas moments after the close call.

The incident occurred almost two years after Ford was forced to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Santa Monica in March, 2015 after the engine of his single-engine vintage plane died shortly after take-off. The star suffered a broken pelvis and ankle in the crash-landing.

Experts heaped praise on Ford, insisting his skills as a pilot helped him land the plane without threatening any lives.

© Cover Media

Related news

Harrison Ford involved in passenger plane air scare - report

Posted on 14/02/2017
The star's close call comes almost two years after he was forced to make a crash-landing on a golf course in Santa Monica.

Hilary Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie accused of rape - report

Posted on 15/02/2017
Hilary Duff has remained on good terms with former husband Mike Comrie since their divorce in 2015.

Justin Bieber facing investigation for battery

Posted on 16/02/2017
The news of the fight emerges a day after the singer was named in a police report for an alleged assault.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

You never knew who played these 19 Disney characters... Until now!

All photo albums

Facebook