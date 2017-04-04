Harrison Ford will not be fined over airplane landing mishap

Share

The star risked losing his license over the incident.

Actor and avid aviator Harrison Ford has escaped punishment over his plane landing mishap at a California airport in February (17).

The Star Wars icon, a licensed pilot, was given permission to land his single-engine Husky on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on 13 February (17), but he accidentally aimed for a parallel taxiway instead.

Ford flew his private aircraft in just above an American Airlines plane, which was set for take-off with 110 passengers and six crew members on board. The aircraft was able to depart safely moments later.

Ford's actions were in violation of the Federal Aviation Administration's safety rules and prompted officials to launch an investigation. American Airlines bosses also reported the incident to the FAA the following day.

However, the 74-year-old has since been notified he will not be fined, have to undergo extra pilot training, or lose his license as a result of the incident, reports NBC News.

Sources reveal the actor met with FAA investigators to explain his actions, and was extremely apologetic for his mistake.

FAA chiefs have issued a statement confirming the closure of the case, writing, "The FAA has completed its investigation of the incident in which a pilot landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport on February 13. The FAA does not comment on cases involving individual airmen."

Ford is said to be pleased by the outcome of the case.

The news emerges days after recordings of Ford's conversations with air-traffic controllers were released. They revealed the actor had been "distracted" during his landing and was concerned about "big turbulence" from another aircraft.

"I'm the schmuck who landed on the taxiway," he told an air traffic controller shortly after the near miss.

February's mid-air drama took place almost two years after Ford was forced to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Santa Monica, California in March, 2015 after the engine of his single-engine vintage plane died shortly after take-off. The star suffered a broken pelvis and ankle in the crash-landing.

Experts heaped praise on Ford at the time, insisting his skills as a pilot helped him land the plane without threatening any lives.

