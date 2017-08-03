Harry Potter actor Robert Hardy dies

Share

The star was also famed for his portrayals of former world leaders Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Veteran Harry Potter actor Robert Hardy has died, aged 91.

The screen star passed away on Thursday (03Aug17), and his family members have issued a statement celebrating "a tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years".

They also note his work as a "a meticulous linguist, a fine artist" and as a "highly respected historian", who lent his expertise on medieval warfare to the archaeologists who excavated the Tudor warship The Mary Rose in 1982.

Recalling his personality, the statement issued to The Telegraph continues, "Gruff, elegant, twinkly and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work. We are immensely grateful to the team at Denville Hall (London care home) for the tender care they gave during his last weeks."

Hardy was known for his acting work on long-running British TV series All Creatures Great and Small from 1978 until 1990, and in 1995 movie Sense and Sensibility as Sir John Middleton.

He was famed for playing British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in multiple projects, most notably in 1981 drama series Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years, which earned him a BAFTA award, and he also portrayed former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in BBC TV movie Bertie and Elizabeth, and again in French mini-series Le Grand Charles, which chronicled the life of President Charles de Gaulle.

More recently, Hardy enjoyed bringing Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge to life on the big screen for four installments in the Harry Potter movie franchise, starting with 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

His other credits included 1994 horror Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, and TV series Gulliver's Travels, Midsomer Murders, Foyle's War, Agatha Christie's Marple, and Little Dorrit.

He was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1981.

