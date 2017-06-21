Harry Styles and Selena Gomez lead Teen Choice Award nominations with three nods

Share

Harry Styles will compete for the Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist and Choice Song: Male Artist for his debut solo single Sign of the Times.

Harry Styles, Selena Gomez and Hailee Steinfeld have emerged as frontrunners of the upcoming Teen Choice Awards after receiving three nominations each.

The British singer will compete for the Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist and Choice Song: Male Artist for his debut solo single Sign of the Times at the Los Angeles ceremony on 13 August (17).

The former One Direction star's inclusion in the rock category is perhaps the most surprising, considering he will have to fight it out against stars such as Linkin Park, Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots for the gong.

The event is likely to mark a mini One Direction reunion, considering Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are also up for an award each. Niall will be competing against Harry for the Choice Song: Male Artist prize with his single Slow Hands, while Louis is up for Choice Collaboration for his and Steve Aoki's track Just Hold On. Former bandmate Zayn Malik also received a nomination, for Choice Collaboration, for I Don't Wanna Live Forever, his duet with Taylor Swift.

Both Louis and Zayn will have some tough competition in the collaboration category though, considering they are up against stars including Selena Gomez, who is nominated for her Kygo duet It Ain't Me. Selena joins Harry with three nominations apiece, as she's also up for Choice Female Artist and Choice Song: Female Artist for most recent release Bad Liar. Alessia Cara also received three nominations, and will fight against Selena in those three categories.

Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld receive three nods across both music and movie categories. The actress and singer is up for Choice Female Artist and Choice Song: Female Artist for her tune Most Girls, as well as a nomination in the Choice Drama Movie Actress category for The Edge of Seventeen.

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Little Mix all received two nominations each.

Fans can vote for their favorites up to 10 times in each category until Thursday (22Jun17) on TeenChoice.com, or they can pledge their support for their top picks by tweeting the category hashtag alongside a nominee's name.

The first wave of nominations for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards are as follows:

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist:

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Choice Female Artist:

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Music Group:

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

Twenty One Pilots

Choice Country Artist:

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist:

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist:

Beyonce

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Choice Rock Artist:

Harry Styles

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist:

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

Camila Cabello – Crying in the Club

Hailee Steinfeld – Most Girls

Julia Michaels – Issues

Miley Cyrus – Malibu

Selena Gomez – Bad Liar

Choice Song: Male Artist:

Bruno Mars – That's What I Like

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Harry Styles – Sign of the Times

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

Niall Horan – Slow Hands

Sam Hunt – Body Like a Back Road

Choice Song: Group:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer

Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane – Down

Hey Violet – Guys My Age

Imagine Dragons – Believer

Little Mix – Shout Out to My Ex

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Choice Collaboration:

Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato – No Promises

Florida Georgia Line feat. Backstreet Boys – God, Your Mama, And Me

Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain't Me

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On

Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Zedd & Alessia Cara – Stay

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie:

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor:

Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actress:

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious

Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Sci-Fi Movie:

Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor:

Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us

Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers

Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner – Arrival

Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress:

Amy Adams – Arrival

Becky G – Power Rangers

Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott – Power Rangers

Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie:

Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor:

Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Dwayne Johnson – Moana

Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress:

Auli'i Cravalho – Moana

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Eva Green – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams – Doctor Strange

Choice Drama Movie:

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack

Choice Drama Movie Actor:

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans – Gifted

Kian Lawley – Before I Fall

Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide

Choice Drama Movie Actress:

Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything

Emma Watson – The Circle

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall

Choice Comedy Movie:

Cars 3

Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor:

Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Owen Wilson – Cars 3

Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Zac Efron – Baywatch

Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Choice Comedy Movie Actress:

Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch

Anna Kendrick – Table 19

Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory

Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler

Tori Kelly – Sing

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show:

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

Riverdale

Star

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor:

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy

Jussie Smollett – Empire

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress:

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne – Famous In Love

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show:

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor:

Bob Morley – The 100

Dylan O'Brien – Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress:

Abigail Spencer – Timeless

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time

Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time

Choice Action TV Show:

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor:

Chris Wood – Supergirl

Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon

Gabriel Luna – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Wentworth Miller – Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress:

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton – The Flash

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show:

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor:

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy

Micah Fowler – Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress:

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Emma Roberts – Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Rose McIver – iZombie

Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Zendaya – K.C. Undercover

Choice Animated TV Show:

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

Gravity Falls

Rick and Morty

Sonic Boom

Steven Universe

Choice Reality TV Show:

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

The Voice

Total Bellas

Choice Throwback TV Show:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One Tree Hill

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality:

Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton – The Voice

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks – America's Got Talent

