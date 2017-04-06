Harry Styles: 'I haven't dated in a long time'

Share

Harry Styles used to research his dates online before going out with them, but stopped doing that when he began feeling it was "wrong and weird".

Harry Styles has a "couple of candles left" when it comes to his love life.

The 23-year-old singer has a string of famous exes, the most recognizable being Taylor Swift. But when it comes to his priorities in life right now, Harry is focusing on his music - most notably, the launch of his solo career with debut single Sign of the Times.

However, that doesn't mean Harry has dismissed meeting "the one" at some point in the future.

"I haven’t dated in a long time really because I went away to do the movie (Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk) then did the album so I haven’t in a while. I have a couple of candles left still though," he laughs in an upcoming interview while hosting the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on Friday (07Apr17).

Among Harry's other former loves are models Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner. And the former One Direction star addressed dating a person of a similar celebrity status, admitting he had stopped doing internet searches about his dates before heading out on the town with them.

"I used to (research dates), then I said I’m not going to do that anymore, it’s impossible to go in without a perception of someone and you’ve never met them and I started feeling like that was wrong and weird," he mused.

Harry's two-hour interview on Radio 1 saw him address a variety of topics, including the fact he has "four nipples" and the inspiration for his solo album. Somewhat strangely, he made no mention of his time with One Direction or his bandmates, but he did talk about his friendship with other superstars, such as Adele.

"I’ve spoken to her a little bit, she knows one of the guys that I wrote it with (his music) a lot. But I don’t think so much advice, I just like how she does stuff," Harry said. "I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing she’s the best so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

The Rolling in the Deep singer also thought hard about what gift to get Harry for his 21st birthday, before coming up with the perfect present.

"For my 21st she gave me one of her albums, 21, and said 'I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck' and I was like geez!" Harry laughed.

© Cover Media