Harry Styles: 'I'm pleased my hair helped sick kids'

Harry Styles' pals once laughed at him for wearing boots during a visit to his hometown.

Harry Styles was happy to chop off his hair as it all went towards wigs for child cancer sufferers.

The One Direction star, who is about to test the waters as a solo singer with his debut single Sign of the Times, loped his shoulder length locks off when he landed a part in Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II epic, Dunkirk.

And while he admits the new look took some getting used to, the 23-year-old is pleased he went through with it.

"I felt very naked for a while. I was like yeah, 'I've gotta shave my hair off.' It wasn't a hard decision, it got made into a wig," he told BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw in an interview that will air on Friday (07Apr17).

His hair went to the Little Princess Trust charity, which provides real hair wigs for children who suffer hair loss due to cancer treatment.

Fans can see Harry rocking his short back and sides hairstyle as soldier Alex in Dunkirk, which is due to hit cinemas in July (17).

The popstar also touched upon his fashion choices while chatting to his close friend Nick. Known as the edgiest dresser in One Direction, Harry often turns to skinny jeans, low buttoned shirts and pointed toe boots.

While his style is celebrated in the showbiz world, Harry also recalled the ribbing he received when he once made a visit back to his home city of Redditch, England, rocking his new wardrobe.

"The first time I went home not wearing trainers, I went in a pair of boots, and someone said 'What the bloody hell are they,'" he laughed.

