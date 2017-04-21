Harry Styles' mom praises singer for caring for sick grandfather

Share

The singer's mom is grateful to be able to spend more time with her son now that he is working on his solo career.

Harry Styles' mum Anne Twist is praising her son for helping care for his grandfather, who has Parkinson's disease.

Twist's father Brian Selley was diagnosed with the nervous system disorder over a decade ago when he was in his seventies and Harry and his sister Gemma have been instrumental in his care.

"They have been absolutely brilliant," she tells The Sun at Parkinson U.K.'s Symfunny No. 2 charity event. "They love him to death and he is so proud of them.

"My father has Parkinson's and I have been a member of the charity for three or four years now and they have been very helpful with the help that he has had, and he is lucky enough to have a Parkinson's nurse who is local to him and I know not everybody has that," she adds.

Harry is currently working on his self-titled solo album and Twist admits she is emotional over the new material. She is also grateful his new solo career has given him more time to spend with her.

"I loved it...," she says. "It's brilliant. It made me cry. It's all good and it's just a little step forward for him. He has been working really hard so obviously I haven't seen a massive amount of him but a bit more than before. It's been nice being able to spend a bit of quality time with him now and again."

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2015 and they assured fans they would reunite, but Anne is not sure if they will come back together.

"You never know," she continues. "You never say never. It was great for him. He loved it. He loved every minute of it and it got him where he is now."

However, she is thrilled to be able to see him in Christopher Nolan's new movie Dunkirk, which is out in July (17). And she is hoping to bring Selley to the premiere.

"Obviously my dad is very excited about that," she adds. "We will have to see if we can get him to the premiere. I have only seen the trailer. I am as excited as everybody else I think."

© Cover Media