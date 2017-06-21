Harry Styles splits from food blogger - report

Posted by Cover Media on June 21, 2017 at 10:30 pm
Tess Ward left the pop star for her ex.

Harry Styles is reportedly solo in love again a month after launching his solo music career.

The One Direction hunk has reportedly split from food blogger Tess Ward, who is back in the arms of her ex.

Sources tell The Sun Ward spent the weekend with her unnamed former boyfriend, while an insider informs the tabloid, "Harry and Tess haven’t seen each other for a number of weeks. They’re both constantly traveling the world.

"Tess realized she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologized to him for her romance with the singer... She was in London this week and met her ex straight away. They’ve been inseparable since."

Harry secretly struck up a romance with Tess last month (May17) after bonding with her over his love of travel, fashion and food. The couple was spotted on a string of dates in London, before he jetted off to the U.S. to promote his new album.

Tess revealed dating the heartthrob was not an easy task for her, noting she had received an abundance of abuse from his fans on social media thanks to their romance.

"It's been so weird, the hate messages...very bizarre," she told British newspaper The Times. "I'm not the kind of person who's interested in fame and if you're put in an environment which you don't understand and you can't control and you don't want, it's horrible."

Ward's relationship with Styles also affected her career – the chef and writer noticed an increase in bad reviews for her 2015 cookbook The Naked Diet after they started dating.

