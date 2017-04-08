Harry Styles still can't believe he agreed to high-flying new video

Share

The star's new song, Sign of the Times, has impressed his One Direction bandmates and famous friends.

Harry Styles initially thought the idea behind his high-flying Sign of the Times video was an early April Fools prank.

The One Direction star took to the Highlands of Scotland to film his new promo, in which he dangles from a helicopter high above farmland and the Scottish coast as he sings along to his new track.

The 23-year-old reportedly filmed the video on the Isle of Skye on Monday (03Apr17), and as he debuted his debut solo single on Friday (07Apr17), he explained he still can't believe he went through with the hairy shoot.

"I have no idea why I agreed to do it," he said during a radio appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up show on Friday (07Apr17). "I have no idea why people let me do it.

"It was amazing... It was a very ambitious shoot. I remember the first time we talked about the idea (for the video) and I thought it was a joke."

Initial reports suggested Harry's management team had urged TV and radio hosts not to ask Harry about his One Direction bandmates, but he seemed more than happy to chat about new dads Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne during the radio chat on the Hits 1 channel.

"I've spoken to both of them and they're super happy," he said. "It's a pretty amazing thing and it's pretty great to watch."

He also revealed he didn't play his new song for his bandmates before it debuted on Friday, adding, "I haven’t played it for many people. I kept it very close to my chest."

But bandmates Payne and Niall Horan were clearly very impressed - they took to Twitter to applaud Harry shortly after the anthemic balled hit the global airwaves for the first time.

"Love it H," Horan tweeted, with new dad Payne adding, "proud of you H. Glad you're getting to do your own thing."

Harry also received high praise from DJ Zedd, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor, who tweeted: "ITS FINALLY OUT!!!!!! Congratulations @harrystyles you should be very proud. Glad the world can finally hear what's in your brain."

© Cover Media