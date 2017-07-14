Harry Styles suited and stylishly booted for Dunkirk premiere

Share

Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, and Kenneth Branagh also suited up for the Dunkirk world premiere.

Harry Styles looked very debonair at the Dunkirk world premiere in London on Thursday night (13Jul17).

The former One Direction star attended the opening of Christopher Nolan's new WWII epic, in which he makes his acting debut as the character of Alex.

While Harry has been spotted wearing a lot of colorful and boldly printed suits of late, he opted for a crisp black Gucci number with a white button-up shirt for the event. But the 23-year-old added a little of his personal flair to the ensemble, accessorizing with a number of heavy silver rings and a pair of dark brown leather boots with a gold embroidered motif on the side, also made by the Italian fashion house.

Harry wasn't the only cast member to suit up for the premiere, with Cillian Murphy donning a charcoal number and pale blue shirt, while Mark Rylance sported a black three-piece outfit with matching trilby when he stepped out onto the blue carpet.

Kenneth Branagh, who portrays Commander Bolton in the movie, wore a classic navy blue suit with a white shirt but ramped up his game on the accessories front by donning a pair of clear plastic sunglasses.

Tom Hardy also looked handsome at the event and rocked a patterned navy suit, light blue shirt, and dark red tie. However, the actor was outshone in the style stakes by his date, wife Charlotte Riley, who looked very chic in a jumpsuit with plunging neckline from brand Galvan London. The actress wore her hair in loose waves and matched her ensemble with an on-trend black fringed handbag.

In addition to the star-studded cast, Britain's Prince Harry attended the film premiere, where he wore a blue suit and red and blue striped tie. For the occasion, the royal was joined by 96-year-old war veteran George Wagner.

