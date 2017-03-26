Harry Styles teases release of solo single with TV ad

Share

The One Direction singer is said to be releasing his first solo material on 7 April (17).

Harry Styles has teased the release of his first solo single in a mysterious TV advert.

The ad, which aired in the U.K. on Saturday (25Mar17) during The Voice, revealed the One Direction star has something in store for his fans on 7 April (17), and Billboard have confirmed it's the singer's debut single.

An instrumental track is heard in the advert, as the 23-year-old is seen soaking wet walking towards a door with light behind it. The camera zooms in on his tattoos and hand as he opens the door, and as his face finally comes into view, 'April 7th' flashes on a black screen.

Before the ad was aired on Saturday, Harry posted three blank white squares on Instagram, his first posts on the social media website in months.

Fans went into overdrive, and Harry's teaser of his solo material soon began trending on Twitter. "DO YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING?! APRIL 7TH! SAVE THE DATE! #HS1isComing" one user wrote, while another fan noted his announcement comes two years to the day that Zayn Malik left One Direction.

And Harry wasn't the only one from the band celebrating on Saturday, as it was confirmed Liam Payne had become a father for the first time. His girlfriend, former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, made the sweet announcement on social media that they had welcomed a baby boy.

"Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy," a statement from the couple reads, as it was revealed their son was born at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Wednesday (22Mar17).

Cheryl also shared a touching snap of Liam on Instagram cradling their bundle of joy, while Liam, 23, took to social media to call the arrival of his first child "a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life".

