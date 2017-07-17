Hayden Christensen steals Rachel Bilson's lip balms

Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen
Posted by Cover Media on July 17, 2017
Rachel Bilson now keeps her make-up look easy, simply opting for ChapStick and mascara when off-duty.

Hayden Christensen often takes girlfriend Rachel Bilson's ChapSticks.

The former star of The O.C. first partnered with the lipcare brand in late 2015, and said becoming a spokeswoman for ChapStick was a natural fit because she's long been a fan of the products.

Rachel also revealed Hayden, her partner of 10 years, likes to use the balms from time to time.

"I have an unending supply of lip balm, so he takes his fair share," she smiled to People.com, adding the products also come in handy when she needs to get her lips ready for a kissing scene.

"(My favorite is) Total Hydration Moisture + Tint line, (which) quickly adds a little extra something to my look while keeping my lips moisturized."

The brunette star, who shares daughter Briar with Hayden, has recently appeared in U.S. country music TV show Nashville, after her own series Hart of Dixie came to an end after four seasons.

Rachel's look has changed a lot over her years in the limelight, but she tries not to let her wardrobe choices on set impact her everyday style.

"My style routine has definitely changed over time. In my O.C. days I wore a lot of lip gloss and the darker inner-rimmed eyeliner, but now I like to keep my look more natural with just a little ChapStick and mascara," she shared.

"I like to think my style carries over from location to location, I always go for comfy basics and may add a little flair depending on what I'm doing. If I still had a pair of cowboy boots I would probably rock them in Nashville."

© Cover Media

