Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert to divorce

Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert to divorce
Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert
Posted by Cover Media on July 2, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The pair tied the knot in February 2016.

Paramore's Hayley Williams and her rocker husband Chad Gilbert have split.

Hayley and New Found Glory guitarist Chad tied the knot in February 2016, in a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

The pair confirmed news of their breakup in a joint statement posted on Instagram on Saturday (01Jul17), which was shared on both of their pages.

"So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see. There's real life behind these black and white words. Sleepless nights and procrastination and sadness and fear... Unfortunately, it all ends up looking the same. Like some publicity c**p," the message reads.

"The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We've grown up together and we've been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges. There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship... and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own."

They go on to say that marriage is not for "the faint of heart", but they both remain believers in the idea of a marriage even though the outcome isn't what they'd "originally hoped for".

The duo also tell fans that the fully intend to stay friends with each other.

"We want to publicly state - plainly, and only this time - that we are splitting up. We also feel it's important to state that we are going to be okay, and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes. That's something we are deeply thankful for. Even thought (sic) situations like these can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally," they added.

Hayley and Chad concluded the note by thanking their friends, family, and fans for all the support and love they have shared.

© Cover Media

Related news

Ben Affleck flies to the Bahamas with Jennifer Garner for family break

Posted on 29/06/2017
The couple are reportedly still getting a divorce but maintain a close relationship for the sake of their children.

Nicole Kidman glad Big Little Lies helped to highlight spousal abuse

Posted on 29/06/2017
Nicole Kidman received congratulatory emails for highlighting domestic abuse in Big Little Lies.

Adele cancels final two shows of tour due to vocal cord damage

Posted on 01/07/2017
Adele has been experiencing vocal problems on her tour.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Perfect Desserts & Drinks for your Canada Day Party

All photo albums

Facebook