Heartbroken Mel B ‘vows to stay close to her family after dad's death’

Share

Mel B allegedly doesn’t want to waste any more time feuding with her family.

Mel B reportedly wants to “make amends” and repair her relationship with her family following a nine-year feud.

The former Spice Girls star shared a heartbreaking photo of herself finally reconciled with her sister Danielle on her late father Martin’s deathbed following a falling out over her husband Stephen Belafonte.

According to editors at Britain’s Closer magazine, sources close to the star say the death of her dad has motivated Mel into finally repairing her fractured relationship with her family.

Mel, who has daughters Phoenix, 18, Angel, nine, and five-year-old Madison, had a very public falling out with mom Andrea and sister Danielle in 2007, after the pair were very vocal in their dislike of Mel’s husband.

“Losing her dad has made Mel re-evaluate everything and she has said she doesn’t want to waste any more years missing out on family time,” a source told Closer magazine.

Mel shared a picture showing the pair holding their late father’s hands at the time of his passing indicating the sisters had managed to put their differences aside. It came months after Mel was visited by her mum and sister on the set of her Channel 5 TV show Lip Sync Battle.

Mel shared the photo with her social media followers as she announced the sad news of Martin’s death after his battle with cancer ended earlier this month (Mar17).

"It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday," she captioned the picture at the time. "Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years."

"With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad,” she added.

Now the insider insists that Mel and her husband are ready to let bygones be bygones and to repair the relationship so the family can be united once again.

“Mel had been in touch with her family but tensions were still high. Their meeting was very emotional with lots of tears, but they felt instantly connected again,” the source explained.

“Mel’s Dad’s passing has made her want to make amends and Stephen is keen to build bridges too.”

© Cover Media