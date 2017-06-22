Helen Mirren celebrates changing attitudes after landing beauty campaign at 69

Share

The actress still feels insecure about her physical appearance from time to time.

Helen Mirren is convinced attitudes towards aging women are transforming after becoming a brand ambassador for beauty giant L'Oreal.

The Collateral Beauty star was asked by bosses at the makeup company to star in advertisement campaigns in 2014, when she was 69, and the mature British beauty is refreshed by what the offer means for society.

“It was about bloody time!” she joked during a talk at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival about landing her L'Oreal ambassadorship. “I thought, at last, there has been a shift (in the fashion and beauty industry) — I’m talking about age and beauty, but also diversity.”

Helen shared a home with legendary fashion photographer James Wedge in the 1970s and she reveals he struggled to cast minority models for his editorial shoots at the time.

“He could not get a black girl on the front of a magazine," she recalled. "Now, finally, the breakthrough has happened … And now it’s great to see older women, different genders, different religions — the whole diversity of the world we are living in.”

The gorgeous blonde went on to admit despite landing a starring role in ad campaigns for one of the biggest international beauty companies in the world, she still has insecurities about her physical appearance.

“Well, I’m a good actress, you know," she quipped. "That is what it is all about, you just act your way through it. You are not the only one who is going to suffer great self-doubt and insecurity.”

In a bid to help people raise their self-confidence, Helen helped launch the All Worth It initiative in her native UK, a charity scheme created with the help of bosses at nonprofit The Princes’ Trust to help 10,000 young people develop critical skills, such as public speaking.

