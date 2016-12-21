Helen Mirren hopes minimal make-up trend gains momentum

Share

British actress Helen Mirren thinks it would be "wonderful" if the make-up free movement becomes "a fashion".

The 71-year-old British actress is proof that beauty is not defined by age, and continues to stun when she walks the red carpet at film premieres or appear in campaigns as part of her work as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Helen also appeared make-up free alongside actresses including Julianne Moore, Rooney Mara and Robin Wright in the 2017 Pirelli Calendar, and is hopeful the natural look will stick around.

"I think it would be wonderful if it became a fashion," she told BBC Online of the no make-up look.

"Things are always cyclical, so I suspect we might've reached saturation with the whole selfie thing and maybe we're moving in another direction."

Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Lupita Nyong'o also appeared stripped down for the Pirelli calendar, while singer Alicia Keys recently announced her decision to ditch cosmetics.

Helen isn’t totally against make-up though and believes people should wear it if it gives them confidence.

"It would be great if we are (moving towards less make-up), without being puritanical, because I love make-up, dressing up, so I don't want to be 'Oh we've all got to go without make-up,'" she added.

For the latest Pirelli calendar, shot by photographer Peter Lindbergh, the models were pictured completely un-retouched or Photoshopped.

And speaking at the launch in Paris in November (16), Helen described the images as a major "step forward" for womankind and urged parents to show the calendar photos to their children as she felt they were a true representation of strong women at different ages.

"The Pirelli calendar today is looking at women, not simply to do with their literal beauty but more to do with their power in the world, their presence, their personality, their influence," she said, according to The Huffington Post.

