Helen Mirren: 'Moisturizer is probably pointless'

Helen Mirren is pleased she can genuinely promote anti-ageing products to women of a similar age.

L'Oreal Paris ambassador Helen Mirren doesn't know whether moisturizer does anything for her skin.

English actress Helen may be 72, but she’s still lauded for her beauty. And when L’Oreal tapped her to front its campaigns in 2014, Helen’s timeless look reached an even wider audience.

Although she’s devoted to using L’Oreal’s products, as she loves the way they make her feel, Helen is actually a little unsure if they work on her skin.

“I’m not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I’ve always loved make-up,” she told the audience during a recent L’Oreal panel chat, held in Cannes, France.

“I’m an eternal optimist - I know that when I put my moisturizer on it probably does f**k all, but it just makes me feel better. I’ve always said to L’Oreal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better.”

Helen is currently the face of the beauty brand’s Age Perfect moisturizer range, and stars in both TV and print adverts.

And The Queen actress is pleased to be able to offer an alternative to young women promoting anti-aging products - a trend that infuriated her when she was younger.

“It used to drive me crazy that the ads promoting skin products were using pictures of 15 and 16-year-old girls,” she vented.

“As a 30-year-old, I used to look at that and think, what the f**k are you talking about? It was ridiculous. P**ses me off majorly. Advertisers are only just coming out of that, and it’s taken them a long time.”

