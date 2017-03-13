Helen Mirren oozes sex appeal in new L'Oreal Paris campaign

Share

Helen Mirren flaunts her youthful looks for the beauty brand's latest advertisement.

The 71-year-old actress was tapped by the beauty brand back in 2014 and she’s since appeared in numerous L'Oreal campaigns, both solo and alongside other famous females.

For her latest outing, Helen looks as youthful as ever while she promotes L’Oreal Paris’ Age Perfect Face, Neck & Decollete lotion, with the campaign encouraging women to ‘reveal a little more’.

In a behind the scenes photoshoot from the advert, the Woman in Gold star can be seen wearing a white silk blouse with a hint of a lace bra visible underneath the top.

With natural make-up, Helen shows off her natural beauty as she poses for the camera in the candid pictures.

Famed photographer Peter Lindbergh helmed the project and he can be seen in deep conversation with the Oscar-winning actress, while in another photo the pair is seen with their arms around each other.

The ad also gives viewers the chance to see the sights of Paris as in one picture Helen can be seen talking to the camera on a balcony in the French city, with the Arc de Triomphe visible in the background.

“Why should your skincare stop at your face? Tone, tighten, unbutton,” she smiles down the camera.

Earlier this year (17) Helen launched the All Worth It program with the beauty brand alongside The Prince’s Trust, enabling up to 10,000 young adults across the U.K. to embark upon confidence training.

"Overcoming self-doubt is a journey and I am truly happy to see L’Oreal Paris partnering with The Prince’s Trust to help many young people who don’t believe in themselves,” she previously said.

"We have a responsibility towards this generation to lead by example in what we say, how we act, and what we do. I wholeheartedly support this initiative."

