Hilaria Baldwin: 'Coconut cures all'

The TV star won't skip a day without a workout.

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria uses coconut products to remain in peak health.

The television presenter gave birth to her third child with her actor husband in September (16) and her cure for stretch marks, hydration and all sorts of body maintenance issues comes in the form of elixirs containing the tropical fruit as a main ingredient.

"Coconut oil hydration!" the 32-year-old tells Stylecaster of her ultimate winter health tip, before revealing she also uses the fruit's nectar during her nightly bedtime ritual. "(I) drink coconut water, wash (my) face, brush (my) teeth, and pray that the kids sleep through the night... or at least most of it."

Hilaria is a yoga instructor and now that she has three small kids to take care of, the star confesses it's getting harder and harder to squeeze some fitness into her day.

However, she will not even consider life without exercise and has managed to maintain a healthy balance by fitting in time-friendly sessions into her daily schedule.

"My favorite workout is power vinyasa yoga, but it's my own take on it," she shares. "It's my own method. I love all the poses, but headstand, pigeon and peaceful warrior are wonderful! I make time to do it every day, even if it's not a full class, and just for a few minutes. I also run, typically about four miles at a time. I love it because it's such a great workout when I don't have a lot of time. Put my shoes on and start right outside my apartment and end right back at home!"

Hilaria is offering even more healthy lifestyle tips in her new book The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life, which hits retailers later this month (Dec16).

© Cover Media