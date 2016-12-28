Hilaria Baldwin opens up about eating disorder in new book

Share

Hilaria Baldwin didn't dare tell her husband Alec Baldwin to eat healthier when they first started dating.

Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about her battle with anorexia and husband Alec Baldwin's health problems in her new book.

The Hollywood couple have been married since 2012 and have three children together; daughter Carmen, three, 18-month old son Rafael and little boy Leonardo, born in September (16).

While Hilaria is famed for being a yoga instructor and is all about fitness, in her new tome, The Living Clearly Method, the 32-year-old got candid about the hurdles she and her husband have overcome in their lives.

Discussing her time at New York University, in segments obtained by People magazine Hilaria writes: “Without realizing it, I started drifting away from the playful connection to movement I’d enjoyed as a young child and into a different and darker kind of dynamic: pushing my body to its limits and commanding it to perform through pain or fatigue.

“A long simmering struggle with anorexia and bulimia began to hold me firmly in its grip. By the time I was 20 years old, my 5-foot-3 frame was at least 20lbs under a healthy weight. My nails were brittle, my hair was falling out, my period was MIA (missing in action), and my energy had tanked."

Yoga slowly began to help her get back on track, though it was injuring her hip in 2009 that proved to be the real recovery process as she began to enjoy food again during the 12 months it took to get back on her feet.

Still Alice star Alec has also struggled with his physique, which Hilaria has detailed in her book. When the pair had just begun dating, the brunette beauty didn't say anything to her future husband about his dietary habits.

“After years of eating out, eating late, and eating too much, he’d fallen into some bad habits without realizing it,” she writes. “His sugar intake was far too high, not just due to sweet foods and white carbs, but to pasta, sauces with hidden sugars, and snacks. I quietly watched what he ate, only mentally jotting down my secret wish list of what I’d tell him if he asked.”

The couple eventually tackled the problem when Alec was warned of being diagnosed with diabetes and they now eat healthily and work out together.

The Living Clearly Method is out now.

