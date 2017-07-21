Hilary Duff impressed fashion legend Patricia Field on set of Younger

Share

California-based Hilary Duff likes the way women in New York dress for day-to-day activities.

Patricia Field has hailed Hilary Duff as a "collaborator" when it comes to choosing the costumes on TV series Younger.

Now in its fourth season, Younger follows the life of recently divorced 40-year-old Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) who gets mistaken for a 26-year-old and decides to reinvent herself as a much younger woman.

Hilary plays one of Liza's new co-workers and friends, and gets to wear an array of trendsetting and edgy ensembles on the show.

"She's a great collaborator," Patricia gushed to People. "That's what's so great in our work when we can work with someone who collaborates with us."

Set and shot in New York, Los Angeles-based Hilary hasn't let her West Coast home impact her sense of style on the series.

Much like New-York based Sex and the City, which Patricia also styled to perfection, Younger is fast becoming known for its flawless fashion.

"The stuff people buy in stores here is different," Hilary explained of New York style. "If we were in L.A., trying to act like we were shooting in N.Y., it's a lot harder to shop because people buy different stuff. People dress a lot more here.

"Here, if it's a nice spring day, women are putting on a skirt and a cute tied up shirt. In L.A., it's like cutoff shorts."

Costume designer Jacqueline Demeterio also heaped praise on 29-year-old Hilary, who's enjoying being back on TV screens after a few years away.

"It's good Hilary has a sense of both coasts," she said. "Sometimes you get someone who lives in California full time and they come here and they have a different sensibility, but she understands it. She knows fashion and what looks good. She's up on it so that helps."

