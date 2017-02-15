Hilary Duff vacationing in Costa Rica as ex faces rape investigation

Share

The singer has been dating her new man since the end of 2016.

Singer Hilary Duff and her new boyfriend, music producer Matthew Koma, spent Valentine’s Day (14Feb17) together in Costa Rica as news broke her ex-husband is involved in an alleged sexual battery drama.

Former ice hockey star Mike Comrie, 36, was accused of allegedly raping a woman at his apartment in Los Angeles on Saturday (11Feb17) after meeting her at a bar, and Los Angeles Police Department sources have confirmed there is an active investigation underway.

His former wife avoided the drama by jetting off to the Four Seasons Costa Rica with her new man for the most romantic day of the year.

Duff and Koma, who previously dated Carly Rae Jepsen, were spotted relaxing at the resort on Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time the couple has headed out of Los Angeles for a break - they spent a long weekend in January (17) at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, where Hilary spent her wedding night with Comrie in August, 2010.

The new couple recently made its romance red carpet official when the So Yesterday singer and Koma arrived at an Entertainment Weekly pre-SAG Awards party at the Chateau Marmont last month (Jan17).

Meanwhile, Hilary's ex insists the sexual encounter that has hit the headlines was consensual, according to TMZ.

Duff and Comrie were married for four years before splitting in January, 2014. They finalized their divorce a year ago (Feb16).

