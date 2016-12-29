Hilary Swank always carries around food with her

Share

Calvin Klein first introduced Hilary Swank to the world of fashion, inviting her to his showroom after seeing her movie Boys Don't Cry.

Hilary Swank always ensures her handbag is stocked with snacks as she fears going without.

While the 42-year-old is now one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, things weren't always so easy for her. She grew up in an underprivileged area, with the desire for money affecting her even today.

"The idea that the rug can be pulled out from under you at any point, when you grow up with nothing, you always have that fear that that can circle back around. That is very real, very alive and I have to work with that," she told WWD. "This sounds kind of silly, some insecurities are silly, I have this fear of I don't want to run out of food, so I carry food around. My friends laugh at me. "Yesterday I carried this juice around with me all day because I thought, 'Oh, I might get hungry and I might need it.' And we're in New York - so that's how deep-seeded that is in me."

As well as being a world-famous actress, Hilary is making a name for herself in the fashion industry after recently launching her e-commerce business Mission Statement. The company offers clothing that is suitable to wear at the gym and on the street, but Hilary admits she wasn't that interested in style until Calvin Klein introduced her to the world of fashion.

After watching her Oscar-winning performance in 1999 movie Boys Don't Cry, Klein invited Hilary to his showroom and told her to pick out anything she wanted.

"He said, 'I want you to take anything you want.' I think I picked out a sweater. He said, 'No - anything.' Maybe I picked out a pair of pants. He was, like, 'No, she doesn't get it,'" Hilary recalled. "Then they all (went to work).

"I think I walked out with five bags - all beautiful clothes. He was so generous and so kind. It was just so humbling that my work had moved someone like that and had inspired them to have me be a part of their art."

