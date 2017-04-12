Hillary Clinton endorses Katy Perry's tribute shoe

Share

The pop star couldn't contain her excitement when Hillary first wore her tribute shoe.

Hillary Clinton has given Katy Perry the official stamp of approval for a shoe the singer designed in the politician's honor by modeling the footwear online.

The California Gurls singer debuted her Katy Perry Collections shoe range in February (17) and named her designs after women she admires.

A baby pink suede pump with tiny gold moons and stars in the see-through heel was dubbed The Hillary, a salute to the former U.S. First Lady and Secretary of State, who Katy campaigned heavily for during the 2016 presidential election, which Clinton lost to Republican Donald Trump.

Now the Democrat has turned footwear model to show off The Hillary in a candid photo Katy shared on Instagram late on Monday (10Apr17).

"POWER PUMP your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale!" the pop star wrote beside the picture, which featured a smiling Hillary wearing her $139 heels.

"@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary," Katy continued, adding, "(OMG (oh my god) I LOVE HER SO MUCH."

Katy previously explained how she decided upon the names of her shoe designs.

"I chose some of my favorite girlfriends and my female family members and named all the shoes after them...," she told PeopleStyle. "I tried to pair the shoes that best represented their personality.

"I didn't necessarily shape the shoe after them, but I decided to make the shoes more name specific in the end."

Hillary isn't the only celebrity to land her own Katy Perry Collections shoe - the singer also named designs after Girls stars Lena Dunham and Allison Williams.

