Holland Taylor: 'Sarah Paulson is the most wonderful thing in my life'

The former Two and a Half Men star is thrilled about girlfriend Sarah Paulson's acting success.

Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor is madly in love with girlfriend Sarah Paulson, and thrilled with the public's support of their relationship.

The veteran actress and the star of American Horror Story have been dating since 2015 and, despite an age gap of more than 30 years, the relationship couldn't be stronger.

"It has to be part of what is the most wonderful thing in my life, the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship, which makes everything else make sense," the 74-year-old Two and a Half Men star raved on Sandra Bernhard's SiriusXM radio show this week (ends27Jan17).

"I'm the luckiest person in the world. I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love."

Paulson, a Golden Globe winner this year (17) and a favorite to win a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Award on Sunday (29Jan17) for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, feels the same way.

"If my life choices had to be predicated based on what was expected of me from a community on either side, that's going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don't want to feel that," Paulson said in an interview with the New York Times last year (March16). "What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor."

Sarah gave Holland a special shout-out when she won the Emmy for her role as the O.J. Simpson prosecutor in September (16). She said simply, "Holland Taylor, I love you."

Holland, meanwhile, is thrilled that Sarah's career is going from strength to strength - she'll star in next year's (18) Ocean's Eight alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

“Sarah is having a wonderful burst in her career,” the proud girlfriend said.

The loved-up pair originally met a decade ago at a dinner party and although Sarah was in a relationship with someone else at the time, she couldn't take her eyes off Holland. She noted later that she thought the veteran was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman" she had ever seen.

© Cover Media