Home Alone star Daniel Stern pays tribute to 'real, natural, fearless' John Heard

Home Alone villain Daniel Stern called John Heard "ridiculously generous" and "charismatic as hell" in his touching tribute to the late star.

Daniel Stern has posted a beautifully worded tribute to fellow actor John Heard on Twitter.

The Hollywood actor, who played Home Alone villain Marv Merchants in the 1990's franchise, posted a heartfelt lengthy tribute to co-star and friend, John Heard, who died on Friday (21Jul17) aged 71.

In the five-paragraphed post he described John as "real", "funny" and "fearless", and stated that the Big actor was the "coolest cat in New York City for about 10 years straight".

"Every actor wanted to be as intense as him, every woman wanted to sleep with him. He lived life at 110 MPH… He was defiant, he was poetic, he was ridiculously generous and he was charismatic as hell," he wrote.

"John was the very first person I knew to be in a movie. It had never crossed my mind that that was a thing you could do… John was so real, so natural, so funny, so sexy and so fearless. I saw how he brought himself to the screen, as well as the character, and the intimacy of the medium compared with theatre acting."

Daniel also confessed that he didn't really have any memories with John as his co-star on the set of Home Alone, because the actors didn't share any scenes together. Their paths only crossed one or twice on set and it would be other movies he would remember John's acting skills for.

"Nothing was more intense that John’s performance in life. He lived it hard, fast and fearlessly. He was a romantic and a raconteur. He was as loyal and generous as they come. He was a friend and a brother and a legend in his time. RIP John," Daniel, 59, concluded.

John was found dead in a hotel in Palo Alto, California on Friday, but the cause of death is as yet unknown. Tributes have flooded in since his passing, with Macaulay Culkin, who played John's son Kevin in the much-loved Home Alone movies, tweeting: "You will always be my father. No matter what! Your son, Kevin. #RIPJohnHeard. #HomeAlone will always be a beautiful memory for us all!"

