Hugh Grant reprises Love Actually role as Martine McCutcheon reveals characters' marriage

Hugh Grant
Posted by Cover Media on March 6, 2017 at 8:30 am
Martine McCutcheon told fans that her Love Actually character had married Hugh Grant's Prime Minister in the first plot reveal from the highly-anticipated special.

Hugh Grant was pictured reprising his Love Actually role for the TV special over the weekend, as Martine McCutcheon revealed her character had married Hugh's alter ego.

The 56-year-old actor starred as fledgling PM David in the 2003 movie, with Martine appearing as junior employee turned love interest Natalie. Fans of the film will remember Hugh and Natalie getting together at her nephew's nativity play, with the state of their relationship one of the most eagerly awaited parts of the upcoming Comic Relief 'sequel'.

On Sunday (05Mar17), Emma Freud, the partner of the special's director Richard Curtis, took to Twitter to share a snap of Hugh, Martine and Richard, with the caption: "The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually." She later shared a close-up picture of Martine on set, writing: "Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually."

Martine then retweeted the picture on her page, adding: "I'm so happy we are married!"

It's the first plot detail that has been revealed for the upcoming special, with Martine previously stating she wanted Natalie and David to still be together, 14 years after the original movie.

“I’m hoping me and Hugh are still together because we’re filming together. I haven’t been sent a script, I’ve just been in wardrobe,” she laughed on British TV show Loose Women.

“I really hope they’ve had a couple of kids and he’s still doing his silly dancing, and for him still to be in Downing Street. I’m hoping the magic of it all comes back for something so lovely.”

The former soap actress and Notting Hill star have stayed friends since working on the beloved movie, with Martine putting their good "banter" down to their different backgrounds and added that she couldn’t wait to perform opposite him once again.

© Cover Media

