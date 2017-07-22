Hugh Jackman checks up on his kids’ phones

Share

Hugh Jackman lets his kids use social media, but has strict rules for how they use it.

Hugh Jackman looks through his children’s phones to ensure they don’t make mistakes that will stick with them.

The Australian actor and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have son Oscar, 17, and daughter Ava, 12, together, with Hugh admitting he keeps a close eye on his offspring’s online antics.

“They are on social media but I tell them they can only follow people they know, and only people we know can follow them,” he told Britain’s Closer magazine.

“Fans may look to befriend them because of who I am. I also tell them that I am going to look at their phones. I do it randomly. They are young and they will make mistakes. But I don’t want them to make ones they are going to live with for years.”

Wolverine star Hugh and his spouse have been married for 21 years and the couple adopted their kids after Deborra-Lee, 61, suffered miscarriages.

The pair has also had to remain strong throughout the 48-year-old actor’s battle with skin cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2013 and he’s since had to have several basal cell carcinomas, small bumps, removed from his nose.

Hugh won’t let his health issues bring him down though, as he added, “I grew up in Australia not wearing sunscreen, being in the sun and getting burnt. I have English parents so it was a back cocktail. English skin is not meant to be in Australia without sunscreen. It is just something I need to keep an eye on and have check-ups (for).”

And the ruggedly handsome star remains busy as ever with work, with his next big screen outing as circus ringleader P. T. Barnum in musical The Greatest Showman.

