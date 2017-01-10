Hugh Laurie bought Globes tuxedo from eBay

Share

The veteran star scored a bargain with his red carpet online purchase.

British actor Hugh Laurie turned to an unlikely source for his Golden Globes wardrobe - online auction site eBay.

The veteran star looked dapper on the red carpet at Sunday's (08Jan17) Los Angeles ceremony, sporting a dark plaid wool tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie and matching pants.

While many of the other male nominees opted for high-fashion creations from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Giorgio Armani, Hugh decided to shun a stylist and logged on to eBay to find his ideal outfit for the 2017 Golden Globes.

And he admitted backstage at the Beverly Hilton event that his tuxedo jacket didn't even come with a designer label.

"It comes from a really interesting designer that I have to tell you about, called eBay," he smiled in an interview for breakfast show Good Morning America. "I don't know if you've heard of them, they're doing a lot of interesting work... All kinds of extraordinary deals available!"

Hugh didn't disclose how much he paid for the item, but he didn't need an expensive ensemble to strike gold at the ceremony, after picking up the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his turn in The Night Manager.

Onstage, the 57-year-old used his acceptance speech to poke fun at President-elect Donald Trump's anti-celebrity, anti-immigration and press censorship plans, joking, "I'll be able to say I won this at the last ever Golden Globes... I don't mean to be gloomy but it's just it has the words Hollywood, Foreign and Press in the title."

Hugh wasn't the only star of The Night Manager to take home an award on Sunday - Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman also earned honors for best actor and best supporting actress, respectively, in the limited series categories.

© Cover Media