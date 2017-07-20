Hugo Boss taps M.I.A. for new campaign

Share

Twilight actor Jamie Campbell Bower also appears in the label's new adverts.

M.I.A. has landed a new modeling job with Hugo Boss.

The English rapper stars alongside Twilight actor Jamie Campbell Bower in the German fashion house's fall/ winter 17 campaign.

Styled by Vanessa Reid and shot by Harley Weir at an old fairground in California, the campaign and collection were inspired by David Lynch's Crazy Clown Time, Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart.

Musician Jamie Bochert, model and actor Tony Ward, social media stars Lisa and Lena, artist and model Wilson Oryema, model and designer Camilla Deterre, skater Olan Prenatt, and models Paul Hameline, Manami Kinoshita and Aida Blue also feature.

M.I.A., real name Mathangi Arulpragasam, teased one of the campaign images on her Instagram account on Sunday (16Jul17), sharing a picture of herself wearing a bold red and black striped suit, though didn't caption the post, leaving fans unsure where the photo was from.

She added two more photos, a close-up of her face peeking through some leaves, and one where she's standing in a tree wearing a velvet burgundy tracksuit.

"Designer Tree hugger Photo by @harleyweir 4 @hugo_official #iamhugo styling by @vanessareidofficial," she wrote.

The menswear collection features lumberjack, hunter and fisherman, denim and camouflage styles, while the women's clothes are full of circus stripes, chic tailoring, and oversized bows.

Paper Planes singer M.I.A. performed at last month's Hugo Boss show at the Pitti Uomo event in Florence.

This isn't the 42-year-old's first foray into fashion; she previously modeled for Versace, wearing the clothes she designed for the label's Versus line.

