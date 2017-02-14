Ice Cube wins over his wife with 'funky' purse gifts

Share

Ice Cube predicts he's bought his wife Kimberly over 200 purses during their 25-year marriage.

Ice Cube's secret to a successful marriage is buying his wife plenty of "funky" purses.

The rapper and actor, real name O'Shea Jackson, tied the knot with Kimberly Woodruff almost 25 years ago and the couple have four children together, including 25-year-old rising star O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden ahead of Valentine's Day (14Feb17), Ice Cube revealed how he keeps harmony in his relationship as the host and fellow guest Ike Barinholtz took notes.

"Just be myself, what do you mean?" he grinned when quizzed on his romance game. "You mean what did I do, specifically? See I think the way to a woman's heart is a funky purse. You've gotta get her a funky purse, something that she really digs. Man, (I've bought her about) 200."

To which Ike jokingly responded, "I'm having a heart attack just hearing that. That's a lot of purses."

However, Ice Cube insisted that accessory gifts don't have to be expensive, as long as they "pop" and are something that his wife wouldn't buy herself.

Host James then shared that he'd love nothing more than to go purse shopping with the Ride Along actor, joking it could be a new segment on his show.

Ike, on the other hand, didn't have any romance advice up his sleeves as he admits he and his wife Erica Hanson are in "the zone" in which Valentine's Day takes on a different meaning due to their two young children.

"It's like you're brushing your teeth and go, 'Oh, Happy Valentine's Day,'" smiled The Mindy Project actor, adding that he wouldn't mind if Ice Cube gifted his wife a purse.

"(These are) cheap excuses!" Ice Cube laughed in return. "These are cheap excuses right here... If ya'll want to get to 25 years ya'll better step your game (up)."

