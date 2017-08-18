Idris Elba leaves restaurant on crutches after suffering mystery leg injury

Share

Idris Elba had to cancel his scheduled appearance at the Boardmasters surf and music festival in Cornwall after suffering a mystery injury to his left leg.

Idris Elba was spotted hobbling out of a London restaurant on crutches on Thursday night (17Aug17), after suffering a mystery leg injury.

The 44-year-old actor was seen on the walking aids as he left Sexy Fish restaurant after grabbing a bite to eat with friends including British comedian Jack Whitehall. Despite the crutches, Idris appeared in good spirits, smiling for waiting photographers as he headed home from the eatery.

The Dark Tower star hinted at the injury on Sunday, when he posted his apologies to Boardmasters surf and music festival in Cornwall after the leg issue forced him to cancel his scheduled appearance there.

Alongside a picture which showed his left leg wrapped in a bandage, mainly around the knee area, Idris wrote: "#Boardmasters, regretfully I will not be able to make it down tonight due to an injury. Absolutely gutted! Hopefully catch you next year."

However, the leg injury did little to hold Idris back as he performed a DJ set in Pacha nightclub, Ibiza, on Tuesday night. Sharing a video of himself in the DJ booth, dancing around to the tunes, Idris wrote: "Boom... @pacha #Ibiza it was a lot of fun #Ibiza."

It remains to be seen just how Idris hurt his leg. However, he recently started kickboxing, with his attempt to fulfil his lifelong dream of becoming a professional kickboxer documented for Discovery Channel show Idris Elba: Fighter.

The programme, which followed Idris' journey for a year, aired in January, and showed that the first few months certainly weren't without their struggles and the actor suffered an injury which set both him and the show back significantly.

"The first three or four months of training was about trying to get my fitness to a level where I could actually train for fighting,” he told the Inquirer newspaper of the injury. "The injury was quite severe, and the doctors told me that I shouldn’t fight. Anyway, we decided to keep training (for cardio, strength and muscle conditioning), and I had to sort of repair myself for that.

"I wanted to give up a few times. I was told in my early training that I had a severe back injury, and not giving up was tough. But it was a personal discovery for me."

