Iggy Azalea announces surprise collaboration with rival Azealia Banks

Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks have been feuding for the past six years.

Iggy Azalea hopes her upcoming collaboration with Azealia Banks will turn their feud into something "positive and creative".

The two women have been snapping back and forth for the past six years, with Azealia lashing out at the Fancy star for adopting African-American speak and cultural symbols even though she's a white Australian. Iggy hit back, tweeting: "You're poisonous and I feel genuinely sorry for you because it's obvious at this point you are a MISERABLE, angry human being."

The feud reached its height at the beginning of last year (16), when Iggy insisted she and the 212 rapper "don't like each other on a personal level".

But on Monday (03Jul17), Iggy surprised fans by taking to social media to announce that she and Azealia are now joining forces for a track on her new album Digital Distortion (DD), due for release later this year (17).

"Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD," she wrote on Snapchat. "We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.”

Iggy later added on Twitter: "I dont (sic) expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im (sic) here for it.”

News of the collaboration comes after Iggy reached out to Azealia earlier this year in a bid to call time on their rivalry.

In a lengthy message on Snapchat, she wrote: "Call me crazy but girl, I don’t hate you. I don’t know you to hate you. I believe you may want to meet me in person so you can steal a lock of my hair and cast a spell hoping I die (lol) (laugh out loud) I don’t agree with many of your opinions but honestly, at times I empathize with you as a creative Gemini woman."

Iggy also said she wished Azealia spoke to her before judging her when they both entered the music scene, adding, "As a 27 year old adult woman just know: I wish you well from one human to another and joke collaboration or not as adults we should move past trivial beef with strangers."

