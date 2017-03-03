Iggy Azalea apologizes to fans for delay as she announces album release

Share

Iggy Azalea dropped new single Can't Lose, the first track from upcoming album Digital Distortion, on Friday (03Mar17).

Iggy Azalea apologized to fans for the delay in releasing new music, blaming "personal changes" in her life.

The 26-year-old Australian rapper hasn't dropped any new material since her debut album The New Classic in 2014. But Iggy took to Twitter on Thursday night (02Mar17), assuring fans that her next record, Digital Distortion, will be released this month.

In a series of posts, Iggy blamed "personal changes" in her life for the wait for fans between records, and told her followers she wanted to ensure the album was perfect before making it public.

“I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album Digital Distortion on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I felt it was important to say; I know its been a long wait for my album – SORRY! I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017."

Iggy concluded: "I really appreciate the patience & I'm so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. I'll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support IGGY."

She also shared several videos of herself in a dance studio twerking up a storm.

The song Iggy has opted to share first is entitled Can't Lose and features hip hop artist Lil Uzi Vert.

While Iggy didn't go into detail about the personal changes she was referring to, fans have assumed she was talking about her broken engagement to Nick Young.

The pair started dating in November, 2013, and got engaged in June, 2015. However, a year later, Iggy revealed she and Nick had gone their separate ways, amid claims of his infidelity and the news that his ex-girlfriend was four months pregnant with his child.

The singer previously told People she struggled to come to terms with the end of the relationship, explaining: "I needed a lot of time. I mean, you wake up one morning and your fiance is having a baby with someone else, you’re going to need some time, right?”

