Iggy Azalea: 'I've never met singer Halsey'

Share

Iggy Azalea appeared to be rather forgiving when asked about Halsey's harsh comments towards her.

Iggy Azalea has dismissed Halsey's comments and insisted she doesn't know the singer who accused her of having a "complete disregard" for black culture.

Just last week (ends25Jun17) Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, called Fancy rapper Iggy a “f**king moron” and someone who she’d never invite to appear on one of her records.

Her criticism came after hip-hop stars Q-Tip and Azealia Banks have also questioned Iggy’s place in the genre of music.

However it doesn’t seem as though the blonde Australian is fazed by Halsey’s criticism as during an interview with Kent 'Smallzy' Small on Nova FM’s Smallzy's Surgery Iggy insisted she doesn't know the New Americana hitmaker.

“It's a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren't asked about,” she mused.

“I don't know her, I've never met her or interacted with her in any capacity so I thought it was a bit of strange thing to kind of throw that out there.”

But Iggy appeared to let Halsey, 22, off for her comments, noting she’s still young and she hopes the Now or Never singer learns to be less judgmental considering she’s in the “same shoes” as an artist.

“I'm sure she's getting judged all the time as well by people who don't really know her,” Iggy continued. “So I think maybe it will be good for her to try be a little more empathetic to other people that are in the same situation.”

Ending the topic by acknowledging Halsey more than likely received a question which she felt uncomfortable answering, Iggy pointed out the blue-haired musician probably used her name as a deflection and that she doesn't think she had "anything to do with it".

Halsey has yet to further address her remarks about Iggy and is currently on the road as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour, accompanied by Charli XCX and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

© Cover Media