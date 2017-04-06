Iggy Azalea lists home she shared with ex-fiance Nick Young

Share

The hip hop star dumped the cheating basketball player last year (16).

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and her ex-fiance Nick Young have put the home they once shared on the market.

The former couple lived together in a Tarzana, California mansion until they called off their year-long engagement in June (16), and the home is now up for sale for the first time since their split, according to Variety.

Co-owners Azalea and Young are asking just under $3.6 million for the palatial property, which boasts an extensive .83 acres of outdoor grounds, a swimming pool and spa, a built-in grilling station and fire pit, and a sport court. The mansion's interior was built to entertain, with six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, a gourmet kitchen, den and a self-contained one bedroom guesthouse constructed above a garage.

Iggy and Nick scooped up the gorgeous San Fernando Valley residence from previous owner singer/actress Selena Gomez in 2014.

The Fancy hitmaker ended her romance with the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player after she discovered he had been cheating on her, bringing girls back to their home when she was away.

"I caught them on the security footage," she wrote on Twitter shortly after they split last summer (Jun16), adding the discovery led her to question their entire three-year relationship. "This is just like a second shot to the chest," she continued. "And I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time... People in this world really are f**ked up."

Iggy moved on from her relationship by briefly dating fellow rapper French Montana, while Nick welcomed his second child with former girlfriend Keonna Green in October (16).

