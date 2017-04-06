  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Iggy Azalea lists home she shared with ex-fiance Nick Young

Iggy Azalea lists home she shared with ex-fiance Nick Young

Iggy Azalea lists home she shared with ex-fiance Nick Young
Nick Young and Iggy Azalea
Posted by Cover Media on April 6, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The hip hop star dumped the cheating basketball player last year (16).

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and her ex-fiance Nick Young have put the home they once shared on the market.

The former couple lived together in a Tarzana, California mansion until they called off their year-long engagement in June (16), and the home is now up for sale for the first time since their split, according to Variety.

Co-owners Azalea and Young are asking just under $3.6 million for the palatial property, which boasts an extensive .83 acres of outdoor grounds, a swimming pool and spa, a built-in grilling station and fire pit, and a sport court. The mansion's interior was built to entertain, with six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, a gourmet kitchen, den and a self-contained one bedroom guesthouse constructed above a garage.

Iggy and Nick scooped up the gorgeous San Fernando Valley residence from previous owner singer/actress Selena Gomez in 2014.

The Fancy hitmaker ended her romance with the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player after she discovered he had been cheating on her, bringing girls back to their home when she was away.

"I caught them on the security footage," she wrote on Twitter shortly after they split last summer (Jun16), adding the discovery led her to question their entire three-year relationship. "This is just like a second shot to the chest," she continued. "And I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time... People in this world really are f**ked up."

Iggy moved on from her relationship by briefly dating fellow rapper French Montana, while Nick welcomed his second child with former girlfriend Keonna Green in October (16).

© Cover Media

Related news

Iggy Azalea whipped into shape by twerking workout 

Posted on 06/04/2017
Iggy Azalea enlisted the help of a twerking teacher to perfect her moves for the new Mo Bounce video.

Keith Urban honored at Grammys on the Hill Awards

Posted on 06/04/2017
Keith Urban also treated guests at the ceremony to an intimate set of some of his most famous songs, including Blue Ain't Your Color.

Damian Lewis tore eardrum before play opening

Posted on 06/04/2017
Damian Lewis was "high as a kite on performance-enhancing drugs" during opening night.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

8 Tweets that Prove Pregnancy is the Best (and the Worst)

All photo albums

Facebook