Iggy Azalea's talent show gets the axe - report

The X Factor Australia has been axed, leaving rapper Iggy Azalea out of a judging role.

The show, which counts Iggy, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, Guy Sebastian, and Spice Girls star Mel B on the judging panel, had been struggling to maintain its audience for months.

Last year (16), just 751,000 viewers tuned in to see teenager Isaiah Firebrace take the title on the Australian version of the Simon Cowell-created show, which has enjoyed huge success around the world.

Broadcaster Seven’s head of programming Angus Ross confirmed to Australian blog TV Tonight that the dwindling ratings had finally killed off the show.

“X Factor is not coming back. Obviously the back half of the year wasn’t as successful as the front half of the year for us," Ross sighed. "We walk away with Secret Daughter as a win from the back half, but there was a bit of disappointment with some of the other shows."

The news of the show's axing comes after previous reports of clashes between Iggy and fellow judge Guy. The Australian stars frequently clashed on the reality show over each other's remarks to contestants and Guy, the first winner of singing competition Australian Idol, has previously criticized the Fancy rapper - claiming she's not the easiest person to work with.

During a radio interview on KIIS FM's Kyle & Jackie O Show he alleged that Iggy would keep him and fellow judge Adam waiting for hours while she relaxed in her hotel.

"Iggy is an hour, two, three hours late, and Adam and I will just cop it," he said. "You would think she is (driving from her hometown) but she’s just down the road at a nice hotel, just chilling and watching movies."

He later appeared on morning show Sunrise, and admitted he doesn't always understand her comments.

© Cover Media