Iggy Azalea sparks romance rumors with music producer Ljay Currie - report

Iggy Azalea was reportedly spotted "making out" with music producer Ljay Currie in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday (21Jan17).

The Fancy star and producer Currie, real name Lorne Currie Jr., flew into the vacation spot for a mutual pal's birthday, and rented a yacht, according to Us Weekly magazine.

“They flew in together on a private jet for a friend’s birthday,” a source told the magazine. “They have been all over each other with major PDA. They rented a yacht and were making out on the deck.

“He was spraying her down with a hose and wasn’t shy about putting his hands all over her body. They went jet-skiing and he gave her piggyback rides on the beach.”

The alleged new couple have yet to make their debut together on social media. However, Currie shared a snap of himself standing on a wooden deck with the sea just behind him in a picture he posted to Instagram on Saturday, which had the location tagged as Cabo.

Iggy didn't upload any pictures of the sunshine break, but did post on Instagram to wish her friend a happy birthday. Sharing a throwback picture of herself with the birthday boy Chuckie Bones, Iggy wrote: "Happy Birthday @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now.... aghhhhh!"

Iggy's reported new romance comes after she was previously linked to rapper French Montana. They were also seen kissing on a yacht in Cabo.

She denied they were an item when asked by reporters at Los Angeles airport in September (16), insisting she was still single and they were "just friends". They were spotted together once again in November, but haven't been seen together since.

Fans of the Australian rapper are sure to be hoping her new romance with Currie could be the break she needs after her messy breakup with sportsman Nick Young.

Iggy was previously engaged to basketball player Nick, but the engagement was called off last year after Iggy allegedly caught him being unfaithful in their home.

"I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage," she tweeted in June (16). "This is just like a second shot to the chest. I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time. People in this world really are f**ked up."

