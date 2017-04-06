Iggy Azalea whipped into shape by twerking workout 

Share

Iggy Azalea enlisted the help of a twerking teacher to perfect her moves for the new Mo Bounce video.

Iggy Azalea has lost several pounds in weight after embarking on a dance-based workout regime.

The 26-year-old flaunts her pert posterior in the video for her new single Mo Bounce, which sees her showing off her bottom-shaking moves.

And ensuring the routine was perfect for the video required a lot of practice - which, combined with a diet plan - lead to Iggy dropping a staggering 15 lbs. (6.8 kilograms) in just one week.

"I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed," Iggy told Australia's Nova 9.69 radio station on Thursday (06Apr17). "I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 lbs. (6.8 kilograms) in a week dancing to that song!"

While Iggy was already pretty good at twerking, a term used to describe the sexually provocative dance which involves a low, squatting stance and thrusting hip movements, she wanted to make sure she had the style down before filming the video.

Accordingly, she enlisted the help of a twerking teacher to get her ready for the shoot.

"It just has to come naturally - you either have it or you don't," Iggy said of twerking. "But I did get help, I did take classes, I do have someone who is very very good at twerking and she helped me."

Iggy also went to some unusual lengths to perfect her twerk, namely going to yoga classes.

"I never realized how flexible you have to be do to that stuff, and (my teacher) was like 'I really suggest you take yoga'... I didn't know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do."

Now she's a twerking master, Iggy isn't shy about showing off her moves on her Instagram page, and regularly delights her followers with videos of herself shaking her money maker.

