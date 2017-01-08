Iman leads birthday tributes to David Bowie

Share

The wife of the late iconic musician posted a sweet shot on Instagram just days before Bowie's 70th birthday.

Iman led tributes to her late husband David Bowie on what would have been his 70th birthday.

The 61-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday (06Jan17) to remember the iconic musician with a black-and-white photo of the pair embracing on a beach. "#fbf (Flashback Friday) #imanarchive #BowieForever," she captioned the shot.

Bowie, who died after a battle with cancer on 10 January last year (16), would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday (08Jan16).

And tributes to Bowie on his birthday have been flooding in on social media, with fans and celebrities, including director Edgar Wright, posting birthday wishes on Twitter. "Happy Birthday Bowie. We miss you," the Shaun of the Dead director wrote on Sunday, alongside a link to Bowie performing the track DJ.

Iman and the Starman musician married in 1992, and welcomed daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones in 2000.

Since Bowie's death, Iman has paid tribute to her "forever love" on multiple occasions on social media. Back in June (16), she shared a touching snap of her and Bowie smiling and laughing on a beach, on what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary.

"June 6th... 24th wedding anniversary #foreverlove" the model captioned the photo, with the words "The best thing about me is you," written over the photo.

A new documentary following the last five years of Bowie's life aired on BBC 2 on Saturday (7Jan) in the U.K. to coincide with the Labyrinth star's birthday. David Bowie: The Last Five Years will also focus on Bowie's final two albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, alongside the stage musical Lazarus, which recently opened in London.

© Cover Media