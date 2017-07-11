Ireland Baldwin is a Guess girl

Share

Ireland Baldwin has been cast in a new Guess campaign.

Ireland Baldwin is following in her cousin Hailey Baldwin's footsteps by landing a Guess campaign.

Guess boss Paul Marciano has shared a stunning black and white snap of the blonde beauty, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, on his Instagram account, and gushed about Ireland's flawless looks.

"@irelandbasingerbaldwin First Shoot and First Campaign with Guess!! Ireland is 5'11 absolutely Gorgeous girl! Looks so much like her Mom, Kim Basinger!" he praised, adding to heart emojis to the caption.

He then uploaded a similar black and white image of L.A. Confidential star Kim and wrote: "Kim Basinger, mother of Ireland Basinger Baldwin."

Ireland, a keen Instagrammer, had already shared the good news with fans in a post last month (Jun17). She uploaded a colored photo of herself gazing into the camera, with her blonde hair cut into a sexy, shaggy style, wearing a long sleeved black velvet dress, cinched in at the waist with a corset-style belt.

"Honored to announce that I'm a #guessgirl !!! Thank you @guess and @paulmarciano for making my dreams come true!!!: @tatianagigi styled by my @veroniquedroulez THE BEST @bookjanelle and @peter.savic," she wrote to her 360,000 followers.

Actress and model Ireland, 21, is known for posting countless selfies on the photo-sharing website, and while she's full of confidence in the snaps, the star had to recently defend her body after receiving nasty comments about her size and skin tone.

"This is who I am, take it or leave," she vented. "I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I'm not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I'm not going to be told that I'm damaged goods because of my tattoos. Most days I'm self-conscious, but today I love every curve and edge."

© Cover Media