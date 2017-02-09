Isabelle Huppert planning an 'iconic' Oscars look

Isabelle Huppert
Posted by Cover Media on February 9, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Isabelle Huppert likes to wear Armani because the Italian fashion house plays with masculine silhouettes.

Isabelle Huppert and her stylist are planning something "iconic yet modern" for the Academy Awards.

Nominated for a Best Actress gong for her role in French language movie Elle, the Parisian actress already won the same honor at the Golden Globes in January (17), beating off the likes of Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman.

She'll be working with her stylist Jonathan Huguet for the big night on 26 February, and also at the BAFTAs this weekend (12Feb17).

"Everything is quite confidential, but we're working on something iconic yet modern with the house we're collaborating with," Jonathan teased to The Hollywood Reporter. "Isabelle is an icon, but at the same time, she's always searching for something modern and fresh - and French."

For the Golden Globes, the 63-year-old looked radiant in a sky blue Armani Prive gown. She also turned heads at the Lumieres Awards in Dior. Despite appearing like she has a penchant for high end fashion houses, Jonathan says the actress is happy to wear pieces by lesser known brands.

"What I like about Isabelle is that she's a fashionista, she knows the brands and designers," he said. "She's completely open to different things, like more underground designers. She's happy to try different shapes, fabrics, designers."

Isabelle also joins actresses like Evan Rachel Wood and Tilda Swinton in championing a tailored suit on the red carpet.

"It's not unusual for her to have this boyish style because she's really close to houses like Armani, and Armani loves to play with the masculine wardrobe on women. She takes men's suits and puts it in her own way," the stylist shared.

© Cover Media

