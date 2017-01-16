J.K. Rowling has a Favourite Hermione Mispronunciation

There's a good chance you've been saying it wrong this whole time!

How do YOU pronounce “Hermione”? Read on to find out what J.K. Rowling says about the question! Ever since the first Harry Potter book came out, fans have discussed one particular topic at length. Many characters and places in the series have unorthodox and hard-to-pronounce names. How should we be pronouncing “Hogwarts”, “Dumbledore”, “Quidditch” and other odd, made-up words from the Harry Potter universe?

Until the first movie came out, all of this was up for speculation. Now, of course, we know we should pronounce “Hermione” as “her-my-o-knee”, but for a long time, there was no real way of telling how it should be pronounced. Many fans have shared their funny mispronunciations on social media: It’s not “Hermy-own”…

Or “Her-moyne”…

Or even “Her-minion” (LOL)…

Now, J.K. Rowling has revealed her all-time favourite mispronunciation of Hermione via HER Twitter account, and she even tells us why:

Which means “Hermy-won” won the Hermy competition? This ONE’s going to give us a HERMY-a if we keep at it!!

